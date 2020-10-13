North-east residents encouraged to ‘Knit a Cosy Bosie’ this winter

Live Life Aberdeenshire is encouraging north-east residents to spread some warmth this winter by participating in the “Knit a Cosy Bosie” initiative.

Live Life Aberdeenshire has teamed up with colleagues in Aberdeenshire Community Planning to launch the initiative.

The project allows people to help those in need through donations of knitted or crocheted items such as hats, scarves, lap blankets, pairs of socks or gloves in any colours or sizes being sought.

The items will then be gifted to someone who would benefit from a Cosy Bosie to help them get through the colder months ahead.

Community groups who can help coordinate the distribution of Cosy Bosies in Aberdeenshire are also encouraged to get in touch.

Donations of knitted items can be made by booking a time slot at one of the library service’s Click and Collect locations.

Any items made should be placed into a paper or plastic bag and left untouched for 72 hours before passing it onto someone for distribution.

If you are part of a community group which would like to get involved email libraries@aberdeenshire.gov.uk and a member of the project team will be in touch.

For further details about how to get involved in the project, go to http://bit.ly/CosyBosie