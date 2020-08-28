North-east residents encouraged to follow outdoor code in countryside areas

A north-east council is encouraging people to continue to follow an outdoor code.

Scottish access rights apply to hills and moors, forests and woods, beaches and the coast, rivers and lochs, parks and some types of farmland.

Aberdeenshire Council is urging people to behave responsibly when out and about and to follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

A statement read: “If you are accessing the countryside you must respect the interests of others, care for the environment and take responsibility for your own actions.

“These responsibilities ensure that our environment is not damaged through irresponsible behaviour.

“We are appealing to you to think of other people who might be using the same space as you.

“It’s been lovely to see so many new users to our countryside this summer, but we have seen problems with irresponsible behaviour.”

To assist community groups and land managers in informing visitors of their access responsibilities, Aberdeenshire Council Ranger Service has developed a series of posters which can be used on site noticeboards or other suitable locations.

The posters are available for download from the ranger service website and cover issues including dog walking, BBQs and fires and quad bikes.

You can contact Aberdeenshire Council Ranger Service for further advice or guidance on access rights and responsibilities by emailing ranger.service@aberdeenshire.gov.uk