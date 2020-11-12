Cat Cubie’s parenting podcast tops the charts

A podcast designed to help new parents get more sleep is topping the charts.

The Sleep Mums was launched by TV Presenter and former Evening Express columnist Cat Cubie and baby sleep expert Sarah Carpenter.

They met when Cat was struggling with her baby daughter’s sleep.

Cat said: “When my daughter was five months old, we were up feeding every hour and I was struggling with the mental health anxieties that go hand in hand with sleep deprivation.

“I was given Sarah’s contact details through a friend and within weeks she had given me back a full night’s sleep and we’d become friends.

“Through my job as a broadcaster and writer, I became passionate about helping other parents get more sleep with advice that was realistic, less prescriptive and not a one size fits all.”

The Sleep Mums podcast reached the top 25 podcasts in the UK in the parenting category.

A special lockdown sleep episode was released to help parents whose kids are struggling with the change of routine.

The new series of The Sleep Mums podcast launched on November 11 and is available on Apple Podcasts and all popular podcasting platforms.