North-east neighbours share £90,000 Postcode Lottery cash

A north-east grandad is celebrating after scooping a share of £90,000 thanks to his postcode.

James Bremner, 63, and two of his neighbours picked up a cheque for £30,000 each when their postcode, AB56 4QA, was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Thursday.

James, who retired from his job as a chef earlier this year, discovered how much he had won during a video call with People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson.

When the cheque was pulled from the envelope, James said: “Oh gee, £30,000! That makes me feel tickety-boo.”

The Findochty grandad added: “I won £10 a few weeks ago and I was thinking that was my turn for another year so I’m shocked, I wasn’t expecting it at all. it’s blown me away.

“The blood pressure is up a wee bit.

“I’ve just retired so this means a lot. I retired because I wanted to spend more time with my wife, Barbara, and the family, and obviously, we can’t do much at this particular time but hopefully, we’ll be doing a wee bit of travelling once Covid-19 is over.

“This will go a long, long way to secure a lot of little treats with this sort of money. It’s just terrific.”

He added: “I’m quite keen on my salmon fishing and my son and I usually go to the River Spey for two weeks every year so he’s telling me I’m needing a new rod and he’s wanting to help me pick it.”

James is involved in the local community as chairman of Findochty Men’s Shed, a community space where people take part in craftwork and conversation.

He said: “I’m a chef by trade so I’m not really good with my hands, but I can talk and I can sit and speak to someone or listen to what they have to say, which can mean a lot to someone. In the men’s shed, the kettle is always on.”