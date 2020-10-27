North-east neighbours celebrate after winning £1,000 each

Two north-east neighbours are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

Residents in Stonehaven’s Rodney Street netted the windfall when AB39 2AS was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Tuesday.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners.

She said: “What a lovely surprise. Congratulations to all the winners in Stonehaven, I hope the win brightens up their day and they enjoy spending the prize money.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £600m to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

The draw was promoted on behalf of Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) which has received more than £3.5m in funding thanks to players.

RNIB is one of the UK’s leading sight loss charities and the largest community of blind and partially sighted people.

It works to offer help and support for blind and partially sighted people.

This can be anything from practical and emotional support, campaigning for change, reading services, and the products RNIB offers in its online shop.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.