North-east musicians encouraged to sign up for RSNO community orchestra

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra is calling on budding orchestral players in the north-east to take part in a new online community orchestra.

Beginner musicians are being invited to join All Together Now, a digital music-making experience involving workshops and learning opportunities.

Members will have the opportunity to meet RSNO musicians and special guests and can connect with each other through fortnightly Zoom sessions.

All Together Now, from the RSNO Community Orchestra, will culminate with a major recording project next Spring to celebrate the power of participating in music.

Applications are open to musicians of all ages, with players from Grades 1 to 4 encouraged to sign up and give the sessions a try.

Head of learning and engagement at the RSNO, Laura Baxter, said: “We are so proud to be bringing the RSNO Community Orchestra safely back together online.

“All Together Now gives us the chance to build and strengthen our bonds of friendship and community through music. While nothing can replace meeting and playing together in person, our online activity will keep us all connected.”

Interested musicians are asked to complete a sign up form found at https://www.rsno.org.uk/engage/community-orchestra/

Sessions begin on Sunday August 30.