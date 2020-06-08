North-east music festival moves online amid pandemic

A north-east music event has been forced to go virtual because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Keith Traditional Music and Song Association (TMSA) Festival was due to take place in the Moray town between Friday, June 12 and Sunday, June 14.

However, organisers were keen that Scottish traditional music and song fans go their fix of festival fun it has moved online.

Some events will also be broadcast on Keith Community Radio (KCR) with many of the artists due to perform live taking part.

TMSA Festival chairwoman, Kathleen Anderson, said: “We are so disappointed that we are unable to hold the Festival as normal. It’s such a great showcase of traditional music and song and a fantastic way to catch up with friends old and new.

“However, we’re delighted that our fantastic guest artists and friends of the festival have been willing to help us in producing a virtual festival online. We were keen to ensure that folk still got their Keith Festival fix and that we were able to give folk a wee bit of entertainment – especially in these difficult times.

“We’re also very grateful to KCR for agreeing to broadcast so much traditional music and song over the weekend meaning there’s a variety of ways people can enjoy the virtual festival.

“Hopefully it will show the wide array of talent that we have at Keith Festival and may even encourage some new folk, or those that haven’t been for some time, to come back, in person, in 2021.”

More information about the event can be found at www.facebook.com/keithfestival

