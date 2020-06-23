North-east museum launches fundraising calendar

A major north-east attraction has produced a calendar to help raise funds while it is closed due to Covid-19.

The Museum of Scottish Lighthouses in Fraserburgh is behind the venture as they are not allowed visitors due to the pandemic.

This 2021 calendar has been produced to mark the museum’s silver Jubilee year.

It features 12 images from an event held in 2018 which celebrated the 20th Anniversary of Automation of lighthouses around the coast of Scotland.

A retired lighthouse keeper captured the pictures of the occasion which marked the two decades since the beacons were first operated from the Northern Lighthouse Board in Edinburgh.

A spokesman for the museum said: “The photographs in the calendar were all taken of our retired keepers during that wonderful event.

“Sadly we hoped to host a similar event this year but the pandemic has stopped us in our tracks. Therefore this calendar has been produced to celebrate an event in 2020 which never actually took place.”

For more information about the calendar visit https://bit.ly/2V8OYvQ