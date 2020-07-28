North-east MP backs #LetUsDance campaign

A north-east MP has signalled his support for a new campaign from the UK dance music and events industry requesting funding in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Richard Thomson, the SNP MP for Gordon, posted on Twitter to declare his backing for the #LetUsDance campaign, which calls for clarity from the UK Government on whether the £1.57 billion support package announced at the start of this month covers nightclubs, festivals and dance music events.

It has been a long slog continually calling for financial support for the industries that the UK Government has not supported. I back the #LetUsDance campaign to get help for the dance music and club industry 🌃🎚️💿🎶🕺 https://t.co/ptSlMBKpRr — Richard Thomson MP (@RThomsonMP) July 24, 2020

#LetUsDance #LetUsDance is an urgent plea for the UK Government to recognise that the dance music club and events sector must be protected and recognised as an important part of the nation’s art and culture in parity with the wider Live Music sector.The government narrative to-date on the allocation of this support has not included Dance music clubs, events, and festivals to receive funding from this package for the arts.Dance music clubs and festival culture are a vital part of British heritage as well as generating millions of pounds in revenue for the economy, it adds to the ever-growing nightlife tourism figures boasting 300 million visits a year across the UK.You can add your support by posting your favourite picture from a recent nightclub, festival or event with a note including the hash tag supporting its place within arts and culture. Posted by Fatboy Slim on Thursday, 23 July 2020

The campaign is also backed by big names in the dance music world, including Fatboy Slim and Pete Tong, as well as wider cultural figures such as Irvine Welsh.

It was started on Friday, when DJs, sound engineers and fans around the world were asked to post pictures of the last event they attended with the hashtag #LetUsDance.