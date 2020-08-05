North-east MP backs work to expand broadband network

The proposed roll out of superfast broadband in two north-east towns has been welcomed.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson, has welcomed news that Openreach is to expand into Ellon and Inverurie by offering full-fibre to the premises connections.

While much of Aberdeenshire is now served by fibre optic cabling, this is mostly between telephone exchanges and local cabinets, with the final connection to homes and businesses still relying on copper phone lines.

Ellon and Inverurie are two of 60 rural Scottish towns that will be upgraded by Openreach on a commercial basis.

Work is expected to start on the development in the next 12-18 months, but, due to the size of the build, some places will see work continue into 2024.

Mr Thomson said: “For the businesses and residents of Ellon and Inverurie, this will be a welcome prospect which puts the towns on a level with the fastest speeds currently available anywhere else in Scotland. After years of waiting for some of the more rural homes and premises, the full-fibre broadband should be a dramatic improvement for those it will reach.

“As the lockdown has shown, digital connectivity can be a lifeline. While this is obviously positive news, it does throw into perspective the continued digital divide between those who have fast, reliable connections and those who do not.”