North-east mountain rescue team praises ‘excellent flying’ after mission

A north-east mountain rescue team has praised the “excellent flying” which helped it get an injured walker off a mountain.

Braemar Mountain Rescue was called out to a report of a person hurt on the Mitre Ridge on Ben a’ Bhuird in the Cairngorms.

The person is understood to have been with a companion when they were hurt on Thursday.

The team was assisted by Aberdeen Mountain Rescue – but a Coastguard helicopter also came to the walker’s aid, taking them off the mountainside.

In a statement, Braemar MRT said: “We responded to a report of an injured climber on Mitre Ridge on Ben a’ Bhuird.

“As ever thanks to Coastguard Rescue 151 for some excellent flying and to Aberdeen MRT for turning out as well.

“The casualty was treated for a shoulder injury.”