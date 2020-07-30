North-east meat plant boss hails industry workshop

A north-east meat processing boss has improved his knowledge of selecting prime cuts following a workshop.

Gary Bruce, who is a product manager for ACT Scotland. attended one of Quality Meat Scotland’s Meat the Market workshops at Woodhead Bros in Turriff earlier this year.

The events were held at various processing plants across Scotland and gave farmers advice on how to improve livestock selection and presentation to ensure that their livestock meet market specification.

Attendees were shown how the EUROP grading system works and the handling points of selecting prime lambs, before putting it into practice and receiving a demonstration on grading.

Mr Bruce said the workshop has taught him how to select lambs ready for slaughter by handling them and assessing fat cover, as appose to selecting by weight.

He said: “I was previously picking out my lambs for slaughter on what they weighed and although I was fairly accurate at hitting the 21kg carcase specification, I am now able to select them at the correct fat class.

“With that in mind and by handling the lambs in the correct areas, my carcases are now producing 3L and 3H grades, and there are less going away with 2 or 4L and 4H grades.”

After attending the workshop in February, Mr Bruce said he is now more aware of how market specifications differ based on customer requirements and how carcases are graded.

He said: “The Meat the Market workshop gave those who attended the chance to have an open discussion with the buyers and find out exactly what kind of carcase they are after.

“We were also able to correlate between a live lamb and the grade it receives by handling some of the lambs in the lairage prior to being slaughtered.

“The group then followed the lambs through the slaughtering process to see how accurate the guessing was and it was then explained to us how the grader came to the different grades.”