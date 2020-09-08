North-east man to complete 26-mile run to raise funds for local animal sanctuary

A north-east man is set to run 26 miles in order to raise funds for a much-loved local animal sanctuary.

Harry Rafferty will be running the length of the London Marathon in Aberdeen next month, with all funds raised going towards Willows Animal Sanctuary near Fraserburgh.

Funds for Willows, which is the largest, ethically managed animal sanctuary in Scotland, has been seriously reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry will be completing the run to help the sanctuary afford payments towards building repairs and day-to-day expenses including food and veterinary treatment.

The run will be taking place on Sunday October 4. The target has been set at £1,000 and £659 has been raised so far.

Harry said: “I had a place in the 2020 London Marathon but for obvious reasons it won’t be taking place, so I will be running the 26 miles around Aberdeen instead.

“This is a cause close to my heart, so please donate if you can.”

To make a donation, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/harryrafferty76