North-east highland games reveals organisations set to benefit from grant funding

A popular highland games event has announced the community groups set to benefit from its latest round of grant funding.

Aboyne Highland Games raised £3,500 at its Tapas and Tipples afternoon, which was held last year ahead of the event, and £2,000 of that total has been donated to local organisations in this round.

Aboyne Paths and Tracks has received £500 to help maintain walking and cycling paths in mid Deeside, while Grampian Autistic Society, which supports individuals with an autism spectrum condition and their families, was given the same amount.

Mesolithic Deeside was granted £200 to allow them to buy new digging tools to support archaeological digs in Deeside that the group has been carrying out, with the help of Tarland, Aboyne and Aberdeen schools.

And Aberdeenshire South Foodbank was given £800 to help them purchase food, toiletries and other essential items to distribute to those in need around the area.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Chairman of Aboyne Highland Games, Alistair Grant, said: “These four donations, along with the four that we distributed in the autumn, demonstrate the wider community role of Aboyne Highland Games.

“The Deeside community is hugely supportive of the games every August and these grants are a way for the games to give back to organisations that deliver services which support and help educate those living in the area.

“This illustrates how communities can come together and work as one, something that we have all seen to be particularly important in the last few months.”