North-east groups urged to apply for funding

North-east community groups are being urged to apply for up to £5,000 in funding.

The Garioch Initiatives Fund supports projects which promote the development of community-based initiatives and helps local groups to meet the needs of their communities and tap into the talent and resources that exist throughout the area.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It is worth £25,000 and applications for the first tranche of funding are invited from constituted groups.

The aim is to deliver projects within the Garioch area in line with the following themes which are improving the appearance and maintenance of towns, healthy communities, strong communities and safe communities.

The closing date for the first allocation of funds is August 31 and further information can be requested by calling the Garioch Area Office on 01467 539371 or by emailing garioch@aberdeenshire.gov.uk