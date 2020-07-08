North-east French teacher marks 21 years of classes with socially distanced party

A north-east language teacher is marking 21 years of her French classes with a socially distanced celebration.

Jill Simpson set up her own branch of the La Jolie Ronde out-of-school classes for children at the Burgh Hall in Inverbervie in July 1999.

Over two decades later, the venue is the former Clydesdale Bank building on the main street, and between 50 and 60 children attend every week.

Jill, alongside her tutor Andrea Watt, had planned a celebration party with birthday cake and games, but due to the Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings they held a virtual party via Zoom with their pupils.

It involved tricolour balloons, and a spirited rendition of ‘Bon Anniversaire’.

Jill said: “Andrea and I usually teach approximately sixty children in 12 classes each week but due to the pandemic, instead of cancelling classes, we’ve simply taken them online.

“Although we had to learn quickly and adapt to this new way of teaching, the children plus their families have been incredibly supportive and the classes have been a great success.

“It seems to have become a special part of the lockdown week for many, something to really look forward to.”