North-east education scheme hailed after award success

A north-east education scheme which uses the power of football to improve pupils’ performance has been nominated for a national award.

PeterDeen was selected as a finalist in the Community, Learning and Development Awards category in the Scottish Education Awards 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the awards ceremony was cancelled.

The Aberdeenshire Council scholarship scheme has been developed in partnership with Aberdeen FC Community Trust, Peterhead-based Score Group and Peterhead Academy.

Attendance rates from participating pupils has gone from below 40% to beyond 90%.

The alternative curriculum specially devised for them includes coaching sessions and the opportunity to focus on skills for life as well as continuing to work on core subjects such as English and Maths.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chairwoman of the education and children’s services committee, said: “The fact that PeterDeen has been selected as a finalist in the Scottish Education Awards just demonstrates the high national regard in which the scholarship is held. It is a brilliant example of partnership work at its best and has done so much to help young people achieve goals beyond their wildest dreams.”

Steven Sweeney, chief operating office of AFCCT, commented: “This award and recognition are warmly welcomed by the partners but it’s really all about the young people who have excelled.

“PeterDeen is a true partnership and the Trust is grateful to all those involved.

“Collectively we are ready to embrace the challenges ahead with the return to school after lockdown and to delivering a blended education offering with both face to face delivery and digital learning. This project will be even bigger and better in 20/21.”