North-east distiller toasts distribution deal with Co-op

An Aberdeenshire distiller is toasting a deal with the Co-op to supply three of its spirits to up to 50 stores across Scotland.

Esker Spirits will see its Esker London Dry Gin, Scottish Raspberry Gin and Valencian Orange Gin available at stores in time for Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight.

The family-run craft distillery, based near Kincardine O’Neill, employs five people and created its first bottle of spirit in 2015.

Steven Duthie, MD, Esker Spirits, explained: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with Co-op. The listing comes at an important time to support our business – the additional awareness, reach and availability from being stocked in our local Co-op and in communities across the country is a huge boost.”

Kevin Buchan, Co-op Local Sourcing Buying Manager in Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be working closely with local distillers.

“Co-op is all about connecting communities, making a difference and creating value locally, and our work to celebrate and support local suppliers and great Scottish food and drink is a cornerstone of this approach.”