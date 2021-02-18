North-east councillor highlights pandemic mental health issues

A north-east councillor has added her voice to calls for increased mental health support.

Rosemary Bruce, who represents the Banchory and Mid-Deeside ward, has given her backing to calls to declare a mental health emergency in Scotland.

It came as MSPs at Holyrood yesterday debated services across the country during the pandemic and the Scottish Government confirmed a multi-million-pound funding package to provide support.

The Scottish Liberal Democrat members argued that it is essential for Parliament to recognise this so that services and interventions can be ramped up to meet the challenge.

Councillor Bruce, who is vice-chairwoman of Education and Children`s Services on Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Many people are struggling and they have nowhere to turn. The pandemic has only deepened the crisis in our mental health services and if the Scottish Government doesn’t act now, we could see an impact on people’s lives for years to come.

“The Scottish Liberal Democrats warned ministers in 2019 about increasing waiting times and a lack of access to mental health services. It takes time to train mental health professionals and this crisis cannot be ignored any longer.”

The comments come as the Scottish Government confirmed it was investing £120 million as part of its Mental Health Recovery and Renewal Fund.

Mental health minister Clare Haughey said: “The £120 million we have announced for our Mental Health Recovery and Renewal Fund is the single largest investment in mental health in the history of devolution.

“This is in addition to the £142.1 million that we had already allocated to mental health in the 2021-22 budget, and helps takes the total spend on mental health in 2021-22 to in excess of £1.2 billion.

“Over the course of the pandemic we have already invested £21 million of dedicated funding for vital services and support, such as expanding the NHS24 Mental Health Hub to a 24/7 service, increasing the capacity of the Breathing Space helpline and creating extra capacity for Computerised Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CCBT).

“The new Recovery and Renewal Fund will build on this investment and will ensure the delivery of the Mental Health Transition and Recovery Plan, which lays out over a hundred actions designed to support mental health needs across Scotland.

“It will prioritise our ongoing work to improve specialist CAMHS services, address long waiting times, and clear waiting list backlogs. Nearly £10 million will also be allocated to clearing backlogs in Psychological Therapies waiting lists for adults.

“We will provide significant additional support for mental health in primary care settings and invest in enhanced community support, recognising the need to focus on supporting people at the earliest possible stage.”