North-east council to offer click and collect service at libraries

A north-east council will operate an order and collect only service for its libraries when they initially reopen.

Moray Council said a number of its library staff have been redeployed during the Covid-19 pandemic to help with services like delivering groceries to shielding residents.

Scottish Government guidance said that libraries can now open, subject to any changes needed that minimise the risk of infection.

The local authority said planning is under way for staff to return to their usual library and information services role and to safely reopen libraries.

It means implementing an enhanced cleaning and sanitisation programme and devising an ordering system for the new “order and collect” service.

Staff need to be trained in these new systems while the council also maintains a Covid-19 response team.

Libraries will offer the “order and collect” service in a phased roll-out by the end of August, starting with Elgin library.

A council spokesman said: “While there’s still a need for the Covid-19 response work to continue we know that re-opening our libraries will be a real boost for people who have missed that service for four months now.

“The phased re-introduction of library services allows for a controlled re-opening and means we can offer this service in a safe way.”

The dates for the phased reopening of libraries and full “order and collect” details will be published within the next three weeks.