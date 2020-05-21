North-east college staff make visors for care staff

Staff and students at a north-east college have been doing their bit to make sure health and care professionals have the equipment they need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 1,000 visors have been produced using the 3D printer and expertise at North East Scotland College (Nescol).

A community hub has been established in Peterhead by two Nescol students as part of the regional response to Coronavirus.

The college, through its three main campuses in Aberdeen and Fraserburgh, has also donated a range of other PPE items from existing stocks.

One of the latest projects was the manufacture of 160 visors for sheltered housing wardens, helping the Aberdeenshire Council staff to safely support residents and enabling essential home visits to continue.

College employees at the three main campuses in Aberdeen and Fraserburgh have also been putting their creative talents to use by creating scrubs bags for NHS staff.

Neil Cowie, Nescol principal, said: “We are grateful to the members of staff who have joined the manufacturing effort and helped to increase the supply of PPE to those on the frontline.

“A number of care students from the college have volunteered to join the effort and there is great admiration for all those who are working in health and social care.”