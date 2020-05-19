North-east church continues to provide support during pandemic

Members of a north-east church have been doing their bit to make their community has all it needs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Roman Catholic Church of St. Colomba’s in Banchory has continued supplying food and other items to the homeless and others in need during the coronavirus lockdown.

They have been wearing appropriate protective equipment like face masks and gloves.

Angus Hay, a local parishioner, initiated and led the arrangements and organisation of the project.

He said it was important for them to continue to provide help while sticking to the social distancing rules.

He said: “Our Banchory Parish of St. Colomba’s had over the last two years, provided monthly hot meals for the Homeless in St.Mary’s Cathedral.

“We had to rethink this operation when the project ceased as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown, as it would not have been possible to enforce safe social distancing at that time.

“However, this obstacle did not hold back the parishoners, who wished to find an alternative way of continuing to help provide food and household items for the homeless.”

