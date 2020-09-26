North-east children’s charity to stream online quiz

A north-east children’s charity has announced its plans to host a digital fundraising quiz next month.

Befriend a Child, who support disadvantaged and troubled school-aged children and young people growing up in and around Aberdeen, will run the event via Facebook Live on Wednesday October 28 from 7.30-9pm.

The online quiz will be centred around the popular, annual holiday. It will comprise six rounds – from Halloween traditions, ‘which witch is this?’ movie villains, Halloween hits, ‘trick or treat?’, and more – with questions based on famous characters, songs, shows, and films.

It costs £3 per person to enter and participate in the event.

All funds raised will go towards the charity’s vital services.

Visit the Halloween Charity Quiz Night Facebook page to find out more information on how to take part and donate. Alternatively, visit justgiving.com/campaign/halloweenquiznight