North-east charity encourages youngsters to stay active at home with new online hub

A north-east charity is encouraging youngsters to keep active while at home over the summer period.

Sport Aberdeen, based on Broadfold Road in Bridge of Don, has released its Get Active at Home junior hub, which is aimed at motivating young children to keep physically active over the summer holidays.

The hub provides a range of ideas, resources and inspiration for those looking to stay active and occupied, including a virtual Get Active Holiday Camp and weekly exercise challenges.

It also boasts a YouTube playlist where viewers can check out weekly videos from Sport Aberdeen’s Active Schools co-ordinators with fun exercises to do at home.

For more information or to view the hub, visit sportaberdeen.co.uk