North-east brewery and local singer-songwriter release collaborative beer

A north-east brewing company has collaborated with a local singer-songwriter to produce a limited edition beer.

Barry Reid, of Reids Gold Brewing Company in Stonehaven, is teaming up with Colin Clyne to bring local craft beer lovers his newest creation – Lost To The Sea.

The beer, which is a 4.7% Tropical Pale Ale, is a juicy, tropical brew packed with real fruit including banana, amchur – sour mango – and pineapple, and a thirst-quenching freshness.

It was developed to support and coincide with the release of Mr Clyne’s new single ‘Where The Ships Go To Die’, which is a follow up to his acclaimed album The Never Ending Pageant and was produced by Grammy-winning engineer, Alan Sanderson.

The single can now be streamed on all digital download platforms.

Lost To The Sea is available in 330ml bottles at £2.15 per bottle.

To find out more about Reids Gold Brewing Company or place an order, visit reidsgold.com