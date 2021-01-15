North-east activity centre calls on local musicians to sign up for open-air live music events

A north-east activity centre is calling on local musicians to sign up for its series of open-air live music events.

War Zone Peterhead, which is based in Rora, St. Fergus, will launch the series of events when coronavirus restrictions allow.

They will give budding singers, musicians and groups from across the north-east the opportunity to showcase their talents – in an open-air format – in front of a small audience in forestry located nearby the centre.

War Zone Peterhead is known for offering a wide range of fun-filled activities for all ages including paintball, laser tag, archery and bushcraft, and boasts its own fitness and exercise track that is currently open with restrictions.

The team is aiming to start the live music events in April or May and hopes to promote as many local musicians as possible.

Tickets will be limited and camping will be available for guests and performers.

War Zone Peterhead will also be introducing a number of other new activities in the coming months for locals.

A statement on social media said: “We have a list of activities planned for all age groups and will put on something that will get you and your family outdoors, joining in a team building or an interacting activity enjoying the fresh air in a safe environment.

“We have days planned for adults to come to the woods and have a wee break. And you can volunteer to help out with firewood or just sit and chill with a coffee around the fire and have a chat with others.”

Pop-up restaurants, a laser light show, Easter hunt and more are included.

Email warzonepeterhead@aol.com or call 07478 655062 to sign up or find out more information.