Nominees announced for north-east business awards

A major north-east business event celebrating firms from across the region is being held at P&J Live next year.
The nominees for Northern Star Business Awards have been announced.
It is Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s celebration of business success throughout the north-east.
The awards recognise the exceptional accomplishments of organisations across a range of fields from innovation, marketing and sustainability to people development and international growth.
This year saw a record 130 nominations submitted for the 12 categories. The judging process saw a range of business leaders come together to scrutinise the entries and the winners of the 17th annual awards, held in association with principal sponsor Nucore Group, will be unveiled during a glittering black-tie ceremony at P&J Live on March 11 2021.
The ceremony will also see a new award introduced, the Regional Contribution Award. The nominees for this award will be announced shortly.
Seona Shand, the chamber’s membership and events director, said: “This has been a very difficult year for many businesses so it has been an inspiring and invigorating process to go through the record number of entries and the many examples of bold businesses creating opportunity in the Aberdeen city region.
“While we cannot give them all an award, each of our finalists is truly deserving of recognition for their achievements and I’m looking forward to the awards night in March to help celebrate with all those entrants who have made it on to the most competitive of shortlists. You really are all winners.”
The finalists in each of the categories are:
Business of the Year
Aberdeen International Airport
Goldstar Cleaning Services
Infinity Partnership
Motive Offshore Group
Customer First
Arrowdawn
Grace May
Infinity Partnership
Nimbus Blue
Stompers Childcare Services
Driving Sustainability
Glulam
Keenan Recycling
Legasea
Wood Recyclability
Family Business
Dalriada Luxury Lodges
Greenwell Equipment
Marshall Farms
The Knowles Hotel and Restaurant
Going Global
EnerQuip
Fifth Ring
James Fisher Offshore
Load Monitoring Systems
Inspiration from Innovation
AISUS Offshore
Ecosse IP
Imenco
Xergy Group
Inspiring Futures
Aberlour Futures Aberdeen
Bon Accord Care
Grampian Training Services
University of Aberdeen Business School
Making the Difference
Charlie House
Denis Law Legacy Trust
NESS
Sport Aberdeen
Marketing Magic
Aberdeen City Council – Aberdeen Art Gallery & Museum
BIG Partnership and Aberdeen Football Club
Charlie House
University of Aberdeen
Rising Star
Cumming and Co
Hudsons Catering
Nucore Group
Taxassist
Staff Matter
Brimmond Group
Hutcheon Mearns
Taxassist
Texo Group
Student Placement
BW Offshore
Kirkburn Court Care Home
NHS Grampian
TAQA
