Nominees announced for north-east business awards

A major north-east business event celebrating firms from across the region is being held at P&J Live next year.

The nominees for Northern Star Business Awards have been announced.

It is Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s celebration of business success throughout the north-east.

The awards recognise the exceptional accomplishments of organisations across a range of fields from innovation, marketing and sustainability to people development and international growth.

This year saw a record 130 nominations submitted for the 12 categories. The judging process saw a range of business leaders come together to scrutinise the entries and the winners of the 17th annual awards, held in association with principal sponsor Nucore Group, will be unveiled during a glittering black-tie ceremony at P&J Live on March 11 2021.

The ceremony will also see a new award introduced, the Regional Contribution Award. The nominees for this award will be announced shortly.

Seona Shand, the chamber’s membership and events director, said: “This has been a very difficult year for many businesses so it has been an inspiring and invigorating process to go through the record number of entries and the many examples of bold businesses creating opportunity in the Aberdeen city region.

“While we cannot give them all an award, each of our finalists is truly deserving of recognition for their achievements and I’m looking forward to the awards night in March to help celebrate with all those entrants who have made it on to the most competitive of shortlists. You really are all winners.”

The finalists in each of the categories are:

Business of the Year

Aberdeen International Airport

Goldstar Cleaning Services

Infinity Partnership

Motive Offshore Group

Customer First

Arrowdawn

Grace May

Infinity Partnership

Nimbus Blue

Stompers Childcare Services

Driving Sustainability

Glulam

Keenan Recycling

Legasea

Wood Recyclability

Family Business

Dalriada Luxury Lodges

Greenwell Equipment

Marshall Farms

The Knowles Hotel and Restaurant

Going Global

EnerQuip

Fifth Ring

James Fisher Offshore

Load Monitoring Systems

Inspiration from Innovation

AISUS Offshore

Ecosse IP

Imenco

Xergy Group

Inspiring Futures

Aberlour Futures Aberdeen

Bon Accord Care

Grampian Training Services

University of Aberdeen Business School

Making the Difference

Charlie House

Denis Law Legacy Trust

NESS

Sport Aberdeen

Marketing Magic

Aberdeen City Council – Aberdeen Art Gallery & Museum

BIG Partnership and Aberdeen Football Club

Charlie House

University of Aberdeen

Rising Star

Cumming and Co

Hudsons Catering

Nucore Group

Taxassist

Staff Matter

Brimmond Group

Hutcheon Mearns

Taxassist

Texo Group

Student Placement

BW Offshore

Kirkburn Court Care Home

NHS Grampian

TAQA