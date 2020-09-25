New family-run bridal boutique to open in north-east

A new family-run bridal boutique is set to open in Aberdeenshire.

Lillia Bridal – founded by Limara Roberts – will open its doors in Kemnay at the tail end of this year.

It will stock handmade garments and an array of pre-loved items.

The boutique’s name takes inspiration from Limara’s six-month-old daughter, who her and husband Darren refer to as their “miracle baby”.

“Lillia is an IVF baby, and Darren and I tried for over five years with five failed attempts,” Limara added.

“The pair of us were going through a very rough time last year and believe she was the miracle baby who brought us closer together.

“Lillia gave me a huge confidence boost, and I instantly wanted to take something I’m passionate about and make something for her and our family.

“That’s when we decided to work on Lillia Bridal.

“We can’t wait to bring our family-feel bridal shop to Aberdeen (area) and make sure our clients feel a part of the Lillia family.”

An official opening date for the boutique is yet to be announced.

Visit the business’ Facebook page to find out more about Lillia Bridal.