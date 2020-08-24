New cafe opens in the north-east

A new cafe has opened its doors in the north-east.

The Hummingbird Cafe is now open to the public within the Rebecca Carr Residence at Midmill Parade in Kintore, creating three new jobs.

Run by Lindsay Wilson, director of Eat on the Green restaurant and The Kilted Chef Ltd, and Rebecca Carr, owner of Rebecca Carr Hair Salon, the eatery will offer a fantastic range of hot and cold drinks, as well as soups, salads, fresh cakes and homebakes.

The cafe will be open 9am to 5pm Monday – Saturday. It will currently only be operating as a takeaway but outdoor social seating is to follow soon.

Lindsay said: “It has always been a dream of mine to run a quality cafe and when Rebecca highlighted the opportunity to open this space within her already established and highly successful business in Kintore, I jumped at the chance to work with her.

“We will be running takeaway only in the initial period, but we do hope to offer sit-in, in the future. Our menus will reflect the best local produce and fresh, seasonal ingredients.

“Our talented pastry chef, Aaron Barclay, will serve a variety of hand-made sweet treats, soup and salads, all of which will be nut free, including the delicious ‘Hummingbird cake’ and we can’t wait to welcome people to the cafe.

“Aaron will be supported by Eat on The Green trained front of house staff and together they look forward to serving great quality coffees and teas, catering for all dietary requirements for our clients.”

Rebecca Carr added: “I am delighted to be able to offer this new complimentary service to my clients.

“They travel far and wide to come to our salon and so I want to be able to offer them everything they need on their visit. I love Kintore and have been very lucky to have community support and I know this is something the Residence of the village will love.

“I’m delighted to work with Lindsay who brings high standards in food and service and together i hope we can make The Hummingbird Cafe a great success.”

For further information visit The Hummingbird Cafe on Facebook.