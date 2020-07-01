More than 250,000 meals donated in Aberdeen as Tesco reaches 50 million milestone

Leftover food from Tesco has provided more than 250,000 meals for families in the north-east.

The supermarket giant has donated 50 million meals across the UK and 251,290 of these have been in Aberdeen.

All the food has been donated through the Community Food Connection scheme it operates with redistribution charity FareShare.

Every Tesco store in the UK participates in the scheme, which is celebrating five years of helping communities across the country. Each month more than a million meals of food are donated.

FareShare’s chief executive Lindsay Boswell said: “We are delighted that Tesco has reached this milestone – donating the equivalent of 50 million meals is no mean feat and has gone such a long way in supporting thousands of charities and community groups up and down the country.

“The scheme is a real game-changer for organisations working with the vulnerable, allowing even more people to access good to eat food which would otherwise go to waste.”

To find out more about Community Food Connection visit tescoplc.com/community