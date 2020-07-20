Man caught with baton on Aberdeen street jailed

A man who told police he bought a baton for protection has been jailed for more than a year.

Stuart Anderson was caught with the friction lock truncheon as he walked along Downies Place on January 16.

The 34-year-old, of Farquhar Road in the city, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via a video link for sentencing.

The court was previously told police were out on patrol when they spotted Anderson with the baton.

Fiscal depute Anna Chilsholm said he told officers he thought he and his wife were being targeted by gangs of youngsters.

Ms Chisholm said: “They observed the accused was carrying a weapon and he threw it over a wall.

“He was in possession of a baton and told officers ‘I bought it because me and my wife keep getting jumped by kids.’

“It is a type of baton that extends and is like the one used by police.”

Defence agent Christopher Maitland said his client bought it from the internet and had no intention of using the weapon.

He said: “There were two previous incidents where he was living and he and his wife were being called junkies.

“They required this item online and he had no intention of going to physically use it.”

Sheriff Philip Mann said a custodial sentence was “inevitable” and he jailed Anderson for 15 months.

He also ordered Anderson to forfeit the baton to the Crown.