Live Life Aberdeenshire to offer orienteering sessions for north-east residents

Live Life Aberdeenshire is to offer orienteering sessions to people in the north-east.

The activity requires participants to navigate between checkpoints or controls marked on a special orienteering map.

A statement from Live Life Aberdeenshire read: “Orienteering is an outdoor activity suitable for people of all ages. It’s a great way of exploring the Scottish countryside whether as a group, a family or as an individual.

“During lockdown we trained 20 of our staff to deliver orienteering. It was the first time an ‘Introducing Orienteering’ training course had been run online by Scottish Orienteering and the feedback from our staff was amazing.

“Orienteering can provide an alternative to team sports and can take place in a school playground or parkland setting. It can be organised for all ages and ability levels through the use of different resources.

“We are excited to now be adding this brand new activity to Live Life Aberdeenshire programmes.

“We are currently asking for notes of interest to be submitted so we can plan sessions to take place where there is demand.”

If you or someone you know is interested in taking part in orienteering in Aberdeenshire, send your name, location and age to OutdoorExcursions@aberdeenshire.gov.uk