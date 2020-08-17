Last chance to apply for 2020 National Lottery Awards

Time is running out to enter the 2020 National Lottery Awards.

This year the annual search for the UK’s most popular National Lottery funded projects will, for the first time, honour individuals who have made an extraordinary impact in their community using National Lottery funding.

Winners in each category will receive a £3,000 cash prize for their organisation and a coveted National Lottery Awards trophy.

Countdown star, Rachel Riley, is encouraging the people of Aberdeenshire to make their nominations before the August 19 closing date.

She said: “The National Lottery Awards are a great way to celebrate positivity when there’s such a lot of negativity out there. It’s a real chance to say thank you.”

The 2020 National Lottery Awards seek to recognise outstanding individuals in the arts, education, health, environment, sport, heritage and community sectors.

And there will be a special Young Hero Award for someone under the age of 18 who has gone that extra mile in their organisation.

All nominees must work or act for a National Lottery funded organisation or have received National Lottery funding.

To make your nomination for this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or complete an entry form by visiting https://www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards