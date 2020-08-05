Aberdeen amateur football club lodge plans for new changing facilities

Plans to construct new changing facilities at Kincorth Playing Fields have been lodged with the council.

The facilities would be used by Kincorth Amateur Football Club, and would represent the “first step” in the club’s plan to bring back juvenile age group football to the local community, according to a supporting statement.

The statement says: “Following the closure and subsequent demolition of the nearby Kincorth Academy, the club, which was beginning to once again create a name for itself in the SAFA, was set back by the loss of its primary changing and training location.

“This development will be seen as a positive step in the right direction both for the team and local community ensuring the football club can continue to utilise the playing fields as a home pitch without the need to go further afield and play home fixtures outside the Kincorth area.”

The club itself is deemed as applicant, project manager, designer and engineer on the project, with members of the club with specific expertise expected to be utilised “to satisfy all approving authorities”.

The site, owned by the council, is located near the existing children’s play park.

Aberdeen City Council is to make a decision in the coming weeks.