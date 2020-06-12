Inspectors praise north-east school and nursery

Inspectors have praised a north-east primary school following a visit earlier this year.

Education Scotland officials went to Tarland School and Nursery in January and praised the pupils’ pride.

They also also praised the positive and caring relationships between children and staff which support an inclusive learning environment after their visit.

Tarland School and Nursery was given good gradings for its quality of care and support, quality of environment, quality of staffing, quality of management and leadership.

The nursery’s learning, teaching and assessment and securing children’s progress was rated as good as well.

Education bosses said the school was considered “satisfactory” for learning, teaching and assessment and raising attainment and achievement, with inspectors recommending some areas for further development.

No subsequent visits will be made to the school and nursery in connection with the inspection.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee, welcomed the findings.

She said: “The teachers and staff are committed to improvement. Well done to Ms Rogers and Sarah Crighton, Early Years Lead Practitioner and the nursery team, who are ensuring children learn in an encouraging and supportive environment which brings out their best. The feedback is encouraging in terms of the next steps the school can take to improve further.”

Councillor Rosemary Bruce, the education and children’s services committee vice chairman, said: “There are a few areas of improvement such as developing greater consistency across the curriculum; giving teachers more autonomy to track and monitor attainment and encouraging appropriate pace of children’s learning listed in the inspection but there are plenty of positives that all connected with the school and nursery should be rightly proud about.”