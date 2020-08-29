HM Coastguard urges north-east residents to stay safe while visiting the coast

Coastguards are urging people in the north-east to stay safe over the weekend.

It comes after figures revealed almost 13,000 people across the UK have required the help of the HM Coastguard service since the beginning of the summer.

HM Coastguard Director, Claire Hughes, said: “We fully understand that people will want to make the most of the weather and enjoy the coast, particularly after the storms, strong winds and rain we have seen in previous weeks.

“All we ask from you is that you take extra care at the coast and think about how dangerous the sea, especially, can be – even if you are an experienced swimmer or water sports enthusiast.

“As our figures show, our Coastguard rescue teams and emergency service partners are always ready to respond when someone calls 999 and asks for the Coastguard, or we receive a VHF radio distress call.

“We’ll do everything we can to rescue those in need of our help, but need your help too by staying safe and preventing incidents.”