Historic Environment Scotland reveals reopening dates of some north-east sites

National heritage body Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has revealed its plans for reopening sites, including a number in the north-east, following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

With the introduction of phase three tomorrow, HES has said visitors will be able to travel around the country to see over 200 free, open-air sites.

These sites have never been formally closed, but with travel restrictions lifted, people will be free to go as far as they like to visit them.

In the north-east, those sites include the Cullerlie Stone Circle, the Peel Ring of Lumphanan and Kinkell Church near Inverurie.

Huntly Castle and Elgin Cathedral are the only two north-east properties that will be reopening their doors before the end of the year, as they start to welcome visitors between August and September.

In Aberdeenshire, Kildrummy Castle, Tolquhon Castle, Corgarff Castle and Balvenie Castle will all be opening from spring 2021.

No reopening dates have yet been given for HES-maintained properties Duff House in Banff and Kinnaird Head Castle and Museum in Fraserburgh, which includes the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses.

Other sites, including Deer Abbey near Mintlaw and the St Machar’s Cathedral Transepts in Old Aberdeen, will remain closed while physical distancing options are assessed.