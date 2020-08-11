Grampian Forest Rally raises £995 for Scottish cancer charity

The Grampian Forest Rally has raised hundreds of pounds for a Scottish cancer charity despite having to take place in a different format.

Held near Banchory, the annual event was cancelled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, organisers decided to host a forest walk in its place in order to raise funds for CLAN Cancer Support.

The Grampian Forest Rally – one of seven races in the Motorsport UK KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championship – usually welcomes around 100 drivers who meet at Banchory’s town centre.

Participants tackle gravel forestry tracks over the course of the season in a bid to take the overall championship crown at the awards ceremony held at the end of the year.

Despite the racing event not taking place in its usual format this year, the team raised a total of £995. Donations can still be made via the organisers’ JustGiving page.

For updates on the Grampian Forest Rally, visit the Facebook page.