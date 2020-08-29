Garioch Heritage Centre thanks public for support

The Garioch Heritage Society has thanked members of the public for their support throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Garioch Heritage Centre, which sits in the renovated Inverurie Loco Works, tells the story of life in Garioch from the early 20th century to the present day.

It opened in October 2017 and houses the collections of Garioch Heritage Society.

Now the centre has announced it will reopen on Saturday September 5 thanks to support from the pubic.

The centre’s cafe, which was renamed Cafe Loco, will be run by Jane Bleakley from the Perrie Pantry in Kintore. She has worked in various National Trust for Scotland tea rooms and catered for many outside events.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary since the end of the war the centre has created a new temporary exhibition entitled ‘The Garioch at War’.

This is an evolving display and the centre are keen to add peoples’ experiences and memories to it.

If you have a story to tell, contact the Centre on 01467 621855 or email info@gariochheritage.couk.

There will also be an exhibit displaying a selection of old images showing the history of Inverurie Academy along with dux boards which are being temporarily housed in the centre.