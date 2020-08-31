Show Links
Four north-east businesses named as finalists in awards

by Zoe Phillips
31/08/2020, 7:48 pm
Ellie Sinclair of North East Food Hub
Four north-east businesses have been named finalists in the 2020 Helping It Happen Awards.

This year’s 12 awards, which are organised by Scottish Land and Estates, recognise the role of estates, farms and businesses which are helping rural Scotland thrive.

The winners will be announced on a video published on YouTube at noon on September 30.

The four Aberdeenshire-based finalists are Fasque Forestry, Dunecht Estates volunteers – Help for the Vulnerable Scheme, Finzean Estate Partnership and North East Food Hub.

