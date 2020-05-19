Former north-east shop could become community base

Plans have been lodged to convert a former north-east furniture store into a community centre.

Cruickshanks in Huntly closed its doors after 30 years of business in April 2018.

The Huntly and District Development Trust is looking for planning permission and listed building consent so they can deliver their vision.

Drawings show proposals to change the ground floor and first floor of the one-time furniture store.

There would be a cafe, bookshop and theatre on the ground floor with a gallery and so-called learning zone on the first floor.

A planning statement said the community building proposals would be a “saviour” for the old shop and it would “reinvigorate” the town centre.

The document said the aim of the project was to introduce activities for the local economy and act as a catalyst for future regeneration work.

It said: “For at least 155 years, Cruickshanks has had an unmistakable presence on The Square in Huntly.

“In recent years, that presence has been undermined by the building becoming vacant and falling into disrepair.

“The Huntly and District Development Trust’s vision for the buildings could be its saviour and will reinvigorate the centre of Huntly by establishing a true community facility.

“The proposals to do so respect the splendour of the external elevation and bring more radical change to the interiors to support the intended functions.”

The building would also require a series of repairs

Documents said a series of checks would also be carried out.

It said: “The proposals seek to restore much of the fabric to its original condition, which will require a systematic set of lead, slate, stone and render repairs.

“These will be specified on a like for like basis, adopting traditional methods wherever possible.

“One area of risk will be the condition of the main stone facade to The Square but the

condition of this will be assessed following the removal of the paint systems at the start of the construction works.”

Businessman Michael Brodie took over Cruickshanks in the 1980s when it was an ironmongers.

He transformed it into a household goods and furniture business before acquiring the shop at Banff and then expanding the business to Buckie.

Mr Brodie decided to close the Huntly store as well as outlets in Banff and Buckie because he wished to “take it easier” after 30 years of ownership.

Chartered surveyor DM Hall was appointed to sell the shop three years ago.

Cruickshanks’ flagship shop at 30 The Square, Huntly, extends to 13,328sq ft and was being marketed at £275,000.