Former Lord Provost of Aberdeen to take part in virtual Kiltwalk

The former Lord Provost of Aberdeen is gearing up to take part in the virtual Kiltwalk.

George Adam will walk 26 miles this weekend in and around Aberdeen, spread over Saturday and Sunday.

The Kiltwalk announced it would be holding its first online event after it became clear the traditional format would be unable to go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

George is raising money for the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, based in Dyce.

He is currently interim chief executive while the charity’s founder, Martina Ezike, is on maternity leave.

George said: “I’ve always fancied taking part in the Kiltwalk since it began a number of years ago but thought the distance and those final few difficult miles would be beyond me.

“On Saturday I’ll walk to Fittie from my house in Hilton, then along the beachfront to the River Don and through Woodside and Bucksburn. Then it’s a Sunday in the park where I’ve got a route planned around some of my favourite city parks.

He added: “I’m really delighted to be taking part in this year’s Kiltwalk and can hopefully raise a few pounds for my chosen charity.”

All funds raised throughout the Kiltwalk are topped up by 50% by The Hunter Foundation.