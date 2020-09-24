Duchess of Rothesay visits north-east holiday accommodation to discuss impact of Covid-19

The Duchess of Rothesay visited The Manse Courtyard to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on holiday accommodation.

Crathie Opportunity Holidays offers self-catering holiday cottages that have been specially designed and equipped to meet the needs of people with disabilities.

Her Royal Highness was invited to look round Clunie cottage, in particular the refurbished kitchen and the new height-adjustable washbasin, to see some of the special equipment that makes a holiday accessible for disabled people.

Maggie MacKay, manager of Crathie Opportunity Holidays, said: “It was so lovely to welcome our Royal Patron and to enjoy a cup of tea in the glorious autumn sunshine with her.

“As Her Royal Highness knows so well, time spent relaxing in Royal Deeside is so beneficial for our guests, especially just now, and she was interested to hear how they have been able to enjoy their holiday after months of lockdown.”