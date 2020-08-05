Developer completes construction of north-east road

The construction of a new road for the Cults community has now been completed by its developer, with traffic now free to use it.

Craigbank Drive, connecting Craigton Road and Kirk Brae, has been created by CALA Homes (North) as part of its ongoing work in the Cults area.

The road was outlined in the Friarsfield Development Framework, and it is hoped it will ease congestion and improve accessibility.

Mike Naysmith, Managing Director at CALA Homes (North), said: “We are very pleased to deliver this key piece of infrastructure to the Cults community and look forward to seeing it improve traffic flow and connectivity in the area.

“We have been creating new neighbourhoods in Cults since 2012, and in fact built homes here as far back as the 1970s, so we have very strong ties to the community.

“We’re proud to deliver the new link road and continue our contribution.”