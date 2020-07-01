Deadline for Aberdeenshire business support grants approaching

North-east businesses are being reminded that the deadline for submitting applications to a range of support funds is fast approaching.

There are a number of grants on offer to firms including a fund to support retail, hospitality and leisure sectors and a hardship relief fund for B&Bs and small serviced accommodation suppliers.

However, the closing date for several types of these business support grants is Friday, July 10.

Belinda Miller, head of economic development at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Our business and finance teams are continuing to work hard to process claims quickly to support north-east firms during this difficult time.

“To date we have paid out grants totalling more than £40m to businesses across Aberdeenshire as we all strive to minimise the negative impact on the economy.

“As the deadline approaches for applications, I would urge any businesses and not-for-profit companies to read the guidance on our website and, if you think you qualify, submit your applications without delay.”

For more information and to apply for a business support grant, go to www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/business/business-covid-19