Deadline approaching for Covid-19 Business Hardship Support Fund

Businesses in Aberdeen are being encouraged to check their eligibility for the Covid-19 Business Hardship Support Fund before it closes to new applications.

The fund, provided by the Scottish Government and administered by local authorities, supports some businesses which have been directly impacted by the restrictions introduced on October 9, 2020.

The fund provides one-off grants of up to £2,155 determined by rateable values and closes to new applications at 5pm on Tuesday, November 3.

It primarily supports hospitality businesses and gyms unable to operate group classes who are required by the regulations to operate in a restricted way.

It also helps food and drink producers or wholesale businesses supplying primarily perishable supplies to hospitality businesses required by the regulations to operate in a restricted way, and who are able to evidence a 25% reduction in turnover during the brake period.

Businesses should note that the Covid-19 Business Hardship Support Fund is a separate grant to the Local Restrictions fund in place to support those forced to close by the August restrictions. That fund closes on Monday, November 2.

To find out more, or to check eligibility, click here.

Enquiries can be directed to businessgrowthteam@aberdeencity.gov.uk