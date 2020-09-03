Council applies to extend north-east cemetery

Plans have been lodged to extend a cemetery at a north-east church.

Aberdeenshire Council has applied for permission for the site at Maryculter Parish Church which will also offer more car parking spaces.

At the moment the proposed site is an empty field having previously been home to a herd of Highland cattle up until last year.

Documents lodged alongside the blueprints said the average burial rate at Maryculter Cemetery is 17 coffins and 12 caskets a year.

A planning statement said: “We are providing a car park as the existing cemetery only has a small area for about three cars.

“The new car park will have 35 spaces, including eight disabled parking bays.

“We are not intending for any public vehicles to be entering the cemetery, only our staff vehicles and a hearse when required for this reason the entrance to the actual car park will be gated.”