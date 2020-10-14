Click and collect library services to be rolled out in more north-east communities from next week

Live Life Aberdeenshire’s click and collect and doorstep delivery library services are to be rolled out in more communities next week.

It follows their recent introduction in Ballater, Banchory, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Oldmeldrum, Peterhead, and Stonehaven.

The services allow customers and staff to remain socially distant and safe, while still getting what they need to make lockdown more bearable.

Libraries introducing the services at the end of this month are Turriff on October 22, Mearns on October 27, and Aboyne on October 31.

The following libraries will offer the services into November: Alford (November 2), Westhill (November 2), New Pitsligo (November 2), Macduff (November 4), Balmedie (November 5), Cruden Bay (November 6), Portlethen (November 9), Cairnbulg (November 12), Kemnay (November 12), Kintore (November 19), Rosehearty (November 19), Banff (November 26) and Inverbervie (November 26).

Doorstep delivery only will be offered from some smaller libraries where click and collect is not possible.

Public PC access is also available at a number of libraries across the area.

For more information and to book a slot, call the helpline on 01467 532929 from 9am to 5pm on Monday to Friday.