Children’s charity encourages people to climb hills to help sick children

A north-east children’s charity is encouraging people to take part in a hill challenge to raise funds for the organisation.

The ARCHIE Foundation provides a wide range of support and services for young patients at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, Tayside Children’s Hospital and Highland Children’s Unit.

The charity is asking its supporters to do a sponsored hill climb to raise money.

Director of fundraising Paula Cormack said: “Whether it’s the Broad Hill or Broad Cairn everyone can think of a hill that they’ve always wanted to climb and there’s no better time than now.”

“Times are really tough for charities right now and The ARCHIE Foundation is no different.

“With so many of our fundraising events cancelled this year our income has been severely impacted but if anything the need for our support has increased.

“The services ARCHIE offers and the NHS posts we fund are vital and we really hope people will get involved in this campaign to help raise the necessary funds so we can continue our support.”

The charity is inviting people to sign up to take part in ARCHIE’s Hill Challenge.

Registration is priced at £10 and everyone who takes part will receive a hardback copy of ‘The Archies’ by Paul Fettes and Friends.

For further information about The ARCHIE Foundation, fundraising campaigns and the support the charity provides email paula.cormack@archie.org or call 07818 514925.