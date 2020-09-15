Candidates confirmed for north-east by-election

The full list of candidates standing in a north-east by-election has now been confirmed.

Five people are vying for the Ellon and District ward seat left vacant following the resignation of Richard Thomason, who is now the MP for Gordon.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed the people who will attempt to fill the vacancy.

They are John David Bennett for Labour, John Paul Crawley for the Conservatives, Peter Alexander Kennedy for the Green Party, Trevor Booth Mason for the Liberal Democrats and Louise McAllister for the SNP.

The Ellon and district by-election will be held on Thursday, October 15 with the polls open between 7am and 10pm.

The deadline to register to vote for the by-election is Tuesday, September 29.

Anyone wishing to submit a postal vote needs to apply by 5pm on Wednesday, September 30. Applications for a proxy vote need to be received by 5pm on Wednesday, October 7.

It is also possible to apply for an emergency proxy vote. It can be used if anyone is self-isolating having sought medical advice or if a local lockdown is imposed. The deadline for applying for an emergency proxy vote is 5pm on Thursday, October 15.

Returning Officer, Jim Savege said: “We are doing everything we can to make polling stations as Covid-19 secure as possible. This includes our election staff adhering to physical distancing requirements, following national guidance from the Electoral Commission and the Electoral Management Board for Scotland.”

More information about the Ellon and District by-election is available by visiting https://bit.ly/2H0Eqe0